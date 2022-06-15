By Juliet Umeh

As Nigeria continues to experience all manner of insecurity across the country, a Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, has said that it’s upcoming conference will discuss various ways information and communication technology will be used to address it.

The two-day conference will be held in Abuja early next week.

It is with the theme: “Cybersecurity: An imperative in tackling insecurity in Nigeria”.

President of the association, Mr. Remi Afon said: “We aim to prepare participants through workshops, plenary, technical, academic, and breakout sessions on the role cybersecurity and ICT can play in mitigating our security challenges.

“The conference will be packed with rich security and cybersecurity topics to be delivered by globally renowned experts, strengthening partnerships between domestic stakeholders, public and private, to encourage the sharing of intelligence on potential threats and collaboration to find lasting solutions.

“You will all agree with me that the security threat landscape in Nigeria has evolved rapidly; terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and unknown gunmen attacks are increasing in number and sophistication.”

“Criminal elements are proving to be both resilient and adaptive to traditional security techniques and countermeasures, it is about time we take a technological approach to resolving our overwhelming security challenges,” he said.