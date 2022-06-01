An assessment of Rt. Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams antecedents in the State Legislature from his first term to date show’s a steady and sustained support to implementation of Government policies/programmes through law making.

For the records, he has sponsored 9 Bills, Co-sponsored 25 other Bills, moved 4 Motions and presented more than 25 Committee reports on the floor of the House.

An example of a Bill he sponsored that was a direct response to a social malaise is the Cross River State Homeland Safety and Security Agency Law 2016.

You will recall that Cross River State like all other States in the country was faced with serious security challenges in 2016.

There was high rate of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and unexplained disappearances. And in view of the fact that the primary purpose of Government is the security and welfare of the people (as provided in Section 14(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams had to come out with the Legislation which received overwhelming support of the House.

The aims and objective of the Law is to provide welfare, safety, conducive environment and security of citizens and residents of the state.

It is structured to help the government and its agencies, curbs crime, protect and preserve public property and achieve safe and secure neighbourhood.

The agency has the function of reducing or if possible eradicating the vulnerability of the state to criminal activities.

The law also sets out a volunteer scheme with the volunteers mandated to assist existing security agencies, checkmating kidnapping and cultism in schools and elimination of hoodlums in the streets of Calabar among others.

A retrospective analysis of the impact of this law shows that it has achieved what it set out to achieve and CrossRiverians are now living in more secure environment.