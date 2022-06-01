.

…as court refuses injunction to validate results of PDP primary election

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Governorship aspirant in the 2023 general election, Ebonyi State, Chief Austin Edeze, Tuesday commended the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party, for how it has been piloting activities ahead of the 2023 general election.

Edeze who is a frontline Governorship contender in Ebonyi State, applauded his “fellow aspirants from Ebonyi North zone including, Rt.Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku, Hon.Sylvester Ogbaga, Dr.Emmanuel Ezeh and Dr. Augustine Nwazunku” for withdrawing from the Silas Onu-led primary election of the PDP in the State.

Disclosing this in a statement, Edeze who described the exercise as “shenanigan and infamous” called on his supporters “to remain calm as we are confident that very soon, the NWC will schedule and as well conduct a genuine primary election for the state.”

The statement read in part: “I wish to express my sincere commendation to the NWC of our great party the PDP for the good work they are doing, particularly for the cancellation of the purported jamboree held in Abakaliki in the name of primary elections by a faction led by the ousted and illegal state party Chairman, Mr.Silas Onu and his co-travelers whom Appeal Court had long dismissed from office.

“I want to equally commend our hardworking, authentic and legal State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Toochukwu Okorie for showing credible leadership in the face of distractions by some enemies of the party.

“Let me also commend my brothers and fellow aspirants from Ebonyi North zone including, Rt.Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku, Hon.Sylvester Ogbaga, Dr.Emmanuel Ezeh and Dr. Augustine Nwazunku who saw the shenanigan and withdrew from the infamous exercise.

“I must salute most sincerely the courage and industry of my supporters across the State and call on them to remain calm as we are confident that very soon, the NWC will schedule and as well conduct a genuine primary election for the state where you will demonstrate your burning desire to elect me as PDP flagbearer of our dear State in our collective quest to take on the task of rebuilding Ebonyi state.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Federal High Court sitting Abakaliki, refused injunction sought by the Silas Onu-led faction of the PDP, seeking to validate results purporting to have elected anyone, PDP candidates on May 29, 2022.

The Court, rather granted abridgement for time for interested parties to join the case.

The case was adjourned to June 6, 2022.

The Toochukwu Okorie-led faction of the PDP in Ebonyi State has celebrated the ruling the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, saying, that the decision of the NWC on the cancellation of the PDP primary in the State must stand against all odds.