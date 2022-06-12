Chief Michael Aondoakaa

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state has escalated as its gubernatorial aspirant, and former Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Chief Micheal Aondoakaa has instituted a suit against the party seeking the nullification of the purported governorship primary election of the party in state.

Chief Aondoakaa, aside demanding a refund of the N50million he paid for his nomination form before the exercise, is also seeking N100million exemplary and general damages as compensation from the party for its breach of contract to commence and conclude primary election and/or breach of Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended and the Constitution of the party.

From the Originating Summons sighted weekend in Makurdi, joined in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/877/2022, were the purported winner of the governorship primary election in the state, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who were the second and third defendants in the matter respectively.

The plaintiff and former AGF who through his Counsel, Chiesonu Okpoko, a Senior Advocate, anchored his suit on six grounds which was premised on the provisions of Sections 29(1), 77(2)(3), 82(1)(5), 84(1)(2)(13) of the Electoral Act, 2022; Articles 20.3 and 20.4 of the Constitution of the APC (as amended March, 2022), the INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations, 2022 as well as the provisions of Section 6(b) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

He sought a declaration of the Court that pursuant to the Provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of APC, “the party failed or neglected or refused to conduct a primary election for the emergence of its gubernatorial candidate in Benue State for the 2023 governorship elections in compliance with the provisions of the said Electoral Act and the Constitution of the party.”

He contended that by virtue of the non-compliance of the APC with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Constitution of the party in the conduct of the said APC primary election in Benue State for the emergence of its gubernatorial candidate for the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election, Revd. Fr. Alia was not a candidate of the election at any subsequent or prior rescheduled date.

He asked the court to declare as “null, void and of no effect whatsoever the Benue State APC Governorship Primaries allegedly conducted on the 26th May, 2022 for non compliance with the provisions of the law, and a further declaration that the Summary Result Sheet of the Benue State APC Governorship Primary election dated 28th May, 2022 is a null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

“A declaration that the ‘Revised APC Timetable for 2023 Primary Elections’ issued by APC National Working Committee (NWC) on the 18th May, 2022 and reaffirmed by the APC in it’s Notices of May 23 and 24, 2022 for conduct of all APC Governorship Primary Election remain valid and in force.

“A declaration that the elected State Delegates remain the only valid voters to participate in the said election of governorship candidate at the APC’s Primaries in Benue State.

He demanded a declaration of the court that Revd. Fr. Alia was not qualified to vote, contest and/or be declared as the winner of the Benue State APC gubernatorial primary election because he was not a member of the party and his name was not contained in the APC Membership Register submitted to INEC in the said Primary election.

He also sought a declaration that no APC Governorship Primaries was conducted on the 26th, 27th, 28th May, 2022 and or 8th and 9th June, 2022 in Benue State in accordance with the law and the APC Constitution (as amended March, 2022).”

He therefore sought a perpetual injunction of the court restraining Revd. Fr. Alia from “holding out or carrying on or parading himself as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC for the scheduled March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Benue State.”