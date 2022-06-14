Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling JSS 3 student

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Shola Oguntuase to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old JSS 3 student.



The convict, was arraigned and tried before Justice Adekunle Adeyeye on one-count charge of defilement.



Delivering judgment, Justice Adeyeye, held that the prosecution proved its the against the convict beyond all reasonable doubts, hence, his conviction to life imprisonment.



“From the entire circumstances, I have no doubt that the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the victim.



“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge ruled.



Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Marcus Olowoyo told the court that Oguntuase defiled the minor on July 7, 2020, at Ire- Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti.



Olowoyo, in proving his case, presented the victim’s statement to the police before court as evidence.



The prosecutor further called four witnesses and tendered medical reports as exhibits before courts to prove her case of rape.



However, the defence counsel Mr Rotimi Adabembe called no witnesses.