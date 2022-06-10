Court seizes teenager’s house over internet fraud in Ilorin

By Biodun Busari

Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has seized a landed property belonging to one 19-year-old electrician, Mr Jimoh Opeyemi, prosecuted for internet fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday by Justice Muhammed Sani, according to a statement by the nation’s anti-graft agency on its official Twitter page.

EFCC, Friday, in the statement titled: “Kwara Electrician Loses House to FG as EFCC Secures Conviction of Six for Cybercrime,” stated that the property situated at Tanke area of the state has been lost to the Federal Government.

Five others prosecuted alongside the teenager on separate charges for similar offences are Apata Lawrence Abimbola Olatosin, Ologunsoro Ayodeji Benjamin, Obadun Busayo Danjumo, Olajide Moshood and Johnson Samuel Oluwaseun.

