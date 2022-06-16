A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday ordered that a man, Chinonso Ejiogu, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Ejiogu, whose residential address was not provided, with attempted murder and grievous assault.

Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, ordered he should be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons.

Dan-Oni, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until July 8 for the DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan told the court that Ejiogu committed the offence on June 2, at No 11 Abolade St., Aguda, Surulere Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Ejiogu stabbed his girlfriend with a kitchen knife multiple times in the stomach.

He said that Ejiogu, left her with grievous injury.

The offence, Ekhueorohan said, contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.