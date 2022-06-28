A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos, ordered that a 53-year-old man, Dauda Jibo, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl in his apartment be remanded in a correction centre.

Magistrate M. I Dan-Oni, who declined to admit Jibo to bail, ordered that he should be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons.

Dan-Oni, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.

Jibo, a resident of No.16 Onakoya St., Sari-Iganmu, Surulere Lagos, is being tried for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a minor.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the offence was committed on June 18 at Jibo’s apartment.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Jibo lured the minor into his apartment and defiled her.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.