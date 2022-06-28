Magistrates’ Court in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that a hunter, Abdulmutallab Tukur (aka Tsalle) be remanded in a correction centre for attempting to murder his neghbour’s son.

Magistrate Dorcas Kitchener, remanded Tukur, after he rearraigned on an amended charge.

She ordered that he should be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service(NCoS), facility in Zaria.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until July 27 for legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mannir-Nasir Dayi told the court that the case was slated for further mention but that the charge needed to be amended.

Dayi said the Divisional Police Headquarters, Giwa, Kaduna, amended the First Information Report (FIR) with additional charge against Tukur.

He said that the police added the charge of causing grievous hurt and attempt to wit culpable homicide punishable under sections 216 and 189 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The police said that Tukur caused grievous hurts on the 18-year-old son of his neighbour in Tashar Zomo in Giwa Local Government Kaduna.

The police said that in April, the victim was nearly attacked by Tukur’s pet dog.

He said that the victim hit the dog on one his hindleg with a stick.

Later, he said, Tukur attacked the victim with a machete on the head and buttocks.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 216 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017