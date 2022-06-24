A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Jabi on Thursday ordered that a dismissed teacher, Igoche Adah, be remanded at a correctional centre pending ruling on his bail application.

Justice Akeem Fashola ordered that Adam be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kuje, FCT.



Fashola adjourned the case until July 12 when Adah’s bail application would be considered.

The judge also ordered that all exhibits in the matter be placed before the court and the plethora of authorities cited for and against the bail application must be thoroughly considered to arrive at a just conclusion.



The Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command charged the dismissed teacher with sexual abuse.



Adah was slammed with the one-count charge to the effect that on April 15, 2021, he repeatedly touched the breast of a 14-year-old pupil in Lugbe in Abuja while the pupil (name withheld) was in his care.



Adah, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which is punishable under Section 32 of the Child Rights Act.



His lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Agwuamu attempted to secure his bail but was not successful due to the volume of exhibits placed before the court by the prosecuting counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi to oppose the application.



Ijegbemi drew the attention of the court to the fact that the defendant had on two occasions, failed to appear in court to take his plea without any reason.



The prosecutor told the court that it took the issuance of a bench warrant which was executed by police operatives to bring the defendant to court.



He further told the court that while on administrative bail, the defendant committed another offence of a similar nature.



He posited that the court must be wary of granting such a person bail.



The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant had abused the administrative bail granted him by refusing to honour invitations from the police immediately he was allowed home to prepare for his defence.



He also said that the defendant’s surety withdrew from standing for him when it became clear that the defendant was evasive.



Adah allegedly molested the pupil sexually in 2021.



He was made to face a panel that indicted him leading to his dismissal by the school authorities.