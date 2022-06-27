Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court, in Lagos, has ordered parties in a suit filed by some indigenes of Lagos State, over alleged neglect in appointments to public offices and career positions, to file pleadings and call witnesses.

The judge gave the order in a ruling on the objections raised by the respondents in the suit.

In his ruling, Justice Allagoa noted that the facts of the case are contentious in nature and as such oral pleadings are necessary.

The judge held: “I have examined the affidavits evidence in support of the originating summon and I am of the view that the facts are contentious.

“The plaintiffs complaint centered on non-conformity with the Federal Character Commission Act. This requires factual proofs of the allegation. The documentary evidence attached to the affidavit in support of the originating summon was dumped on the court for it to set out particulars relating to the plaintiffs’ claims. Those documents need to be demonstrated by oral evidence

“In the circumstance and in the interest of justice, I hereby order pleadings to be filed by the parties in accordance with the rules of this Court.”

The judge consequently adjourned the matter to October 19 for further hearing.

The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Yakubu Eleto, argued that the defendants were bound to comply with the provisions in recognition of the diversity of the people of Nigeria and the need to avoid neglect of any section.

But, the defendants contended in their preliminary objections that the plaintiffs had no locus standi to institute the action and that the substance of the case was not justiciable.