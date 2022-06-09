An Igando Customary Court in Lagos State, on Thursday, dissolved marriage between Mr Lambert and Mrs Joy Onwuka on grounds of cruelty and lack of care on the part of the woman.

The court President, Mr Koledoye Adeniyi, said that the two had ceased to be husband and wife and should go their separate ways without any bickering.

“The court hereby orders you, the petitioner, Mr Lambert, to pay the respondent, Mrs Joy, N200,000 as severance fee so she can move on with her life.

“She should also be granted unhindered access to the children,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lambert, a businessman who resides at No. 112, Ijagemo St., had prayed the court to grant him divorce on grounds of cruelty, threat to life, lack of care and abandonment of home by Joy.

“My wife has no affection for me, she is so cruel and quarrelsome.

“She is abusive and rude, she is also very wicked to our three children as she beats them with iron rods at will.

“She is very hostile, aggressive and, on many occasions, threatened to kill me.

“I have woken up several times at night to see my wife holding a broken bottle or knife, and she often said it is God that was saving me, else she would have killed me while I was sleeping.”

Lambert also accused Joy of threatening to poison him.

“She is so indifferent toward the welfare of the children and their schooling.

“Whenever she asks for money from me and I don’t give her she won’t give the children food to take to school; they are aged 13, nine and five.

“She has no knowledge of what marriage is all about, she will disrespect my family at will, calling them bush people and refusing seeing them; she also leaves home for months without looking back, I’m fed up and want a divorce,” he said.

Throughout the proceedings, Joy did not show up in court in spite of several summon.