A Kaduna High Court on Wednesday denied the bail application filed by alleged murderers of Abdulkarim, son of Sen. Bala ibn Na‘allah and ordered that they should be remanded in a correctional centre.

In her ruling, the Judge, A. A. Bello, who refused the bail for the defendants stated that they have not shown any sign of illness in the course of arraignment.

Bello further held that the defendants look fit to continue with the trial and if any need for medical issue arises, it will be attended to.

She adjourned the matter until July 27 for trial to begin

Earlier, Counsel to Nasiru and Salisu, Mr Kimi Abang, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail.

Abang while moving the bail application, said he relied on his written address and the medical report issued by a Government medical practitioner, is seeking the court’s permission to admit the defendants to bail.

NAN reports that the defendants were alleged to have robbed Abdulkarim of his valuables including a Samsung phone and an Apple tablet, a Lexus G5-350 2013 model vehicle with chassis No. JI4CE1BLOD5003878 and stabbed him to death.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b), 1(2)(a) &(b) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms(special Provision) Act Cap R11LFN 2004 and section 190 of the Kaduna State Pedal Code, 2017.