Joel Cambell’s second minute goal was enough to book a World Cup final place for Costa Rica at the expense of New Zealand. The South Americans will be in Group E with Japan, Germany and Spain.

With all 32 nations now known the countdown to November 21 has intensified. Qatar Hope’s to deliver the best World Cup ever. The facilities they will present speak volumes in confirmation of that.

The hotels, metro lines, general hospitality will add to a compact World Cup where fans can watch two matches in a day due to proximity of the venues.

The opening ceremony will be at the Al Bayt Stadium while the closing will be 86, 000 capacity Lusail Stadium.