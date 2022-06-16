Lead Counsel to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) responding to the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of the President at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

By Henry Ojelu

Chairman of Nigeria Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN has called for a public inquiry into allegations of massive corruption in the judiciary.

Olanipekun made the call on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Lagos while delivering a speech at the 2022 annual Alao Aka-Bashorun memorial lecture titled ‘ Allegation of corruption in the legal profession: who is to blame? organized by the Ikeja branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Olanipekun who is also a former NBA Chairman in his speech warned of the serious consequences of corruption to the society and advised that public inquiry devoid of government involvement.

He said: “The time has come whereby Nigeria needs an inquiry as done in England in 1618 to unearth the allegations of corruption in the legal profession and address the elephant in the room. Such an inquiry should be a public one and should not be under the auspices of the National Judicial Council. At the inquiry, witnesses should be assured that their freedom and protection, while their safety should be guaranteed.

“The state should give an undertaking of immunity to the prospective witnesses against any boomeranging effects arising from their volunteering themselves to speak the truth, no matter whose ox is gored. If Britain could do it in 1618, when the allegations were very inconsequential, compared with the heavyweight whispers and allegations flying around and hovering over the legal profession in Nigeria today, it is then imperative that we act immediately.”

Olanipekun also faulted the mode of appointment to the Bench insisting that merit instead of extenuating factors should be the prime consideration.

“If we are to be honest with ourselves, the mode of appointment of our judges, for now, is faulty while the criteria for discipline are unsatisfactory. Same goes for the discipline of members of the Bar. The appointment of our judges is not based on merit as it should but on extenuating factors. This should not be if we want the best for the legal profession,” he said.