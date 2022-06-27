By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Consumers on various telecommunication companies has raised series of concerns over many issues affecting their relationship with service providers.

The consumers mostly happed on the fast rate of data consumption, inordinate debit of credit card, unsolicited messages and the unavailability or poor network service of the various service operators.

They also raised concerned over the mandatory linkage of National Identity Number (NIN) to SIM numbers; a scheme rolled out to cubbed insecurity; quiried that banditry and other crimes ravages on unabated.

All these concerns were raised yesterday by consumers at Kotonkarfe, headquarters of Kogi council area during the sensitization program of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) on Emerging Technologies Services and Benefits.

Speaking onbehalf of the NCC, the Assistant Zonal Director, Operation of the Commission, Mr. Lamido Umar Yola said they were in Kotonkarfe in Kogi Local government Area of Kogi State to sensitise the people on the emerging technologies services and benefits

He reiterated NCC’s commitment to continue to partner with the federal government to combat the spate of insecurity ravaging some parts of the country.

Umar explained that “NCC is not folding its hands on the service providers in the area of buying, selling and registration of sim cards by preventing criminal elements from using the cards to perpetrate evils in the country.

“On several occasions, the NCC has mopped up SIM cards particularly already registered before sales. Such SIM cards are very dangerous to buy because the consequence may be grave if anything happens.

“We therefore advised the general public not to buy already registered sim cards. They should ensure they registered the sims bought by them.”

Umar who represented the Director Zonal Operations, Amina Shehu stated that the NCC is poised to ensure that the public is kept informed of happenings in the telecom sphere, hence the commission deemed it fit to educate the public on the emerging technologies in the telecom industry.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission is responsible for amongst other issues, creating the enabling environment for competition amongst operators in the telecom industry, hence ensuring that consumers get value for their money in terms of quantitative and efficient telecommunication services.

“The emerging technologies in simple terms are the new technologies or an improvement of existing technology. It is a form of transformation that impacts the socio-economic development of the nation.”