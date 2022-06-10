By Hon. AbdulWasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah

Oga, Your tenacity and focus is enviable. When you announced your intention to run for the highest office in Nigeria to President Muhammadu Buhari it seems an uphill battle but you were undeterred.



The stoic new executive of our party were not for you; the competition from your backyard in the south west were high; and the North/South rotation debate raged. Your focus on the Project Nigeria as a life ambition was unflinching!, The unholy announcement of a consensus candidate from the North days before the epoch making primary election was made to distract, rattle and detract, you remained steadfast.

The work, efforts and time you put into meeting thousands of delegates and stakeholders in their respective states affirm your detribalised personality and preparedness to be the President to all Nigerians regardless of tribal or ethnic origin. I had the honor and privilege to observe these efforts and commitment directly and admired your resilience.

My colleagues at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) from all over Nigeria were always in support of your pursuits and give credence and recognition to your contributions to the forming of our great party; the All Progressives Congress (APC). They are equally aware of your capacity and intelligence needed to navigate the current trouble waters of Nigeria hence their unflinching support.

On behalf of myself, my family, my colleagues at FCC and the the good people of Lagos State, I join others to congratulate you and pledge to support the movement for the general elections.

Congratulations! Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bawa-Allah is the Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission.