By Dirisu Yakubu

As part of efforts by the President Muhammadu Bihari-led government to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, sincerity in the airport concession programme and choose the right model, Minister of Senator Hadi Sirika, Monday, led a team of aviation stakeholders comprising officials of the Ministry, agencies and organized labour in the industry on an inspection tour of two successfully concessioned airports.

The team that visited the Istanbul airport in Turkey and the Brasilia airport in Brazil with the Minister included the rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Alkali Modibbo, acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, the Transaction Adviser on Airport Concession, Dr Abba Ibrahim and the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Michael Ohiani.

Others were the Senior Technical Assistant to the Minister, Yusuf Anas, Special Assistant to the Minister on Administration, Ahmed Sanusi, Secretary General of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, ANAP, Saidu Abdulrazak, Secretary General of NUATE, Ocheme Abah, and Adenike Adesola.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Affairs, James Odaudu late on Monday night quoted the Minister as saying that the essence of the visit to the two airports was to dispel all doubts and suspicion regarding the sincerity of the federal government in respect of the concession programme and to reassure the labour force of the inherent benefits of the programme.

The choice of the two airports, the statement stressed was based on their popularity, size and success stories in concession which he said, will serve as a guide on the concession model and contribute to the successful delivery of the programme.

Sirika reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that the ethos of transparency and accountability which have been the hallmark of the process from inception will remain till the final delivery of the project.

At the two airports, the ream was presented with visual stories of their transition and positive impact of their concessions.