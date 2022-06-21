.

…Otulu is our satellite town- Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom insists

…says protesters were hired, forced, not indigenes

…We’ll look into your demands, Govt assures protesters

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

INDIGENES of Otulu-Ugo in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, Tuesday, besieged the State Government House, Asaba, demanding for a traditional autonomy from the state government.

The protesters numbering over 1000, accused the people of Ogwashi-Uku of using security agents to intimidate, harass, enslave and infringe on their fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction to the issues raised by the protesters, the people of Ogwashi-Uku in a statement by the Secretary to the Obi-in-Council, Chief Zeliwe Ojeogwu, said the protesters were not indigenes of Otulu, insisting that the protesters were financially induced to embark on the protest.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions, told the government to give certificate and staff of office to their king in order to save the community from alleged constant harassment by Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

The Iyase of Otulu-Ugo, Christopher Isekekpei, who led the protesters, said two persons from the community were were languishing in prisons over “spurious and doctored charges,” adding that there were threats that more could be sent to prison as a result of incessant invasion of the community.

Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Rt Hon Ovie Festus Agas, who received the protesters, assured that he convey their message to the governor for an objective and dispassionate assessment of the issues.

Chief Zeliwe Ojeogwu in the statement, said: “The Ogwashi-Uku Community absolutely reject the fake, contrived, false, slanderous and baseless protest by non indigenous members of our Otulu Ogwashi-Uku community who went to protest at the government house Asaba today.

“We are aware that the vast majority of the people who were brought to the protest were forced into the buses. Other participants were mobilised at motor parks and paid to join.

“The Delta State government has made it clear in writing in April 2022 that Otulu is part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom and is under our Obi of Ogwashi-Uku HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II. As far as we are concerned, this issue has been settled.

“While the constitution permits freedom of speech and protests, this has to be measured against giving criminals permits to protest and an unnecessary platform. The police should intensify their effort to apprehend all those who have committed crimes so that they have their day in court and face justice.

“The Delta State Police command should not permit Otulu to remain a hiding place for criminals who use it as a staging ground for their activities throughout Delta North. Members of the Ogwashi-Uku community are urged to continue to be law abiding. We especially urge our youth who are particularly agitated with the actions and provocations by these people in Otulu not to take the law into their hands.

“To deal with injustice is sometimes a long process but we want each and everyone not to short circuit the process.

Ogwashi-Uku was the headquarters of the old Asaba Division and is an important part of the state. We commend efforts by the State Government who have made it clear that they will not condone any criminality or breach of peace. The ball is squarely in the hands of the Police and we hope they will rise to the challenge before Otulu becomes another boko haram domain.

“Lastly, we wish to make it clear that protesting does not erase the numerous criminal charges against several members of the gang are facing. They will still be held accountable for their crimes however long it may take”.