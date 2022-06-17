

BY Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria’s Delegation of Parliamentarians to the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that the country paid over Seventy Million Dollars ($70m) as part of its financial commitment to the ECOWAS Commission.

Presenting the Report on behalf of the Nigerian Delegation, at the ongoing First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja. Honourable Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu said the Nigerian Government is making spirited efforts towards the contribution for 2022.

The Community Levy is a mechanism put in place by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government since 2003 with the intention to mobilize funds necessary for the accomplishment of ECOWAS missions.

The Community Levy is 0.5%, imposed on goods from non-ECOWAS member states.

“In 2021, Nigeria remitted a total sum of US$74,730,054.43 to the ECOWAS Commission.

“In line with Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling her financial obligation to ECOWAS, the Federal Government is assiduously making arrangements to pay up the contribution for 2022,” she assured.

Speaking on the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and Goods, the Nigerian Parliamentarian explained that Nigeria has constantly shown and will always show initiative in the implementation of ECOWAS Texts on the Protocol in Free Movement of Persons and Goods.

“In furtherance of this shared vision of an economically advanced region, the Federal government of Nigeria has reopened four (4) additional land borders of the country to ease regional trade.

“Additionally, as a giant in the sub-region, the Nigerian Government continues to maintain her enduring commitment to the development of the region.

“This is shown by her active involvement and support for the Lagos-Abidjan highway, that is projected to bring exponential socio-economic development to countries within the region,”