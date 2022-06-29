By Dapo Akinrefon

Worried by the suffering of Nko people of Yakurr Local Government as an aftermath of the communal rift between them and their Onyedama neighbours of Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State, the House of Representatives member from the area, Dr Alex Egbona has cried out to local and international donor agencies for help.

Egbona, in a statement, on Wednesday, said that the Nko people, who have been forced to flee their homes after soldiers invaded the community, were going through excruciating experience in their hideouts.

The lawmaker said even though he and other good spirited individuals have sent various forms of palliative to the refugees, the people still needed urgent assistance, especially in the areas of food and water.

The statement reads: “There is a serious humanitarian crisis in my constituency. My people from Nko village in Yakurr Local Government are going through hell right now. I need help from whoever can assist. From local to international donor agencies, the people need serious intervention.

“Some of the fleeing villagers are still in the bush, others are sleeping on the road sides with their children while many are taking refuge in primary schools and at the palaces of the traditional rulers of Ugep and Ekori. This is a distress call to all those who love life and wish that their fellow human beings should not die.

“I am appealing to NGOs, I am appealing to everyone. Noting is too small or insignificant in times like this. Please do whatever you can to assist these people who had to run away from their homes for fear of being killed.

“At this time, human life is much more important. Let us not allow hunger to kill these people. Scores of women and children are involved and we must do everything to save their lives.”

Egbona, however, berated all those responsible for the crisis that led to the attack on soldiers and noted that while efforts were being made to apprehend the actors, the lives of innocent people from the community must be preserved.