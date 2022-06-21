Club shooting: Victim's wife accuses Burna Boy's people of bribing family

Burna Boy(right) and Briella Neme

Briella Neme, wife of the man who was shot alongside his friends by policemen, who escorted Damini Ebuoluwa Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, in Club Cubana, Victoria Island, Lagos State, has accused him of trying to bribe her family with ‘hush money’.

She added that the singer and rapper’s aim was to kill them that fateful night.

She made the disclosure on her instagram page, yesterday, while reacting to an accusation by a purported eyewitness, who claimed she had gone to have snap a photo with Burna Boy in his VVIP’s top corner, when her husband went to drag her violently.

The eyewitness on his Twitter, handle @AfricansOracle, had said, “Briella was the one who went up to Burna Boy to take photos and that Burna Boy’s security men only resisted the confrontational approach.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Neme, shared a video of the scene, describing the eye witness account as false.

She said that since the incident, Burna Boy’s family had visited to settle the matter.

In the narration via her Instagram page, @nemebriella, she wrote, “We were visiting Nigeria from America and London for our childhood friend’s wedding.

“On June 18, 2022, @burnaboygram and his friends opened fire at us in @cubanalagos.

“My partner and his friend were shot, with both needing urgent medical care. A bullet grazed my partner’s head and our friend was shot in the thigh, leaving him hospitalised and needing emergency surgery in Nigeria.

“At this point, I couldn’t find my partner or my best friend. I was screaming for help after being lifted and thrown so hard on the floor by one of Burna Boy’s friends and I hurt my left shoulder..

“All our private police officers were not allowed into the club, so, it was left to us to fight for our lives

“One of our friends @theflowolf was trying to get Burna Boy to calm the situation but he only laughed at him and proceeded to get in his car whilst being protected by his security.

“The shootings happened twice at different times. His friends were also shooting at people trying to evacuate the club through the main entrance.

“They were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit. My partner’s head was bleeding profusely and his friend lost so much blood that he needed a donor as soon as he got to the hospital.

“@burnaboygram left @cubanalagos without a scratch and flew out to Spain the next morning.

“Everyone keeps making this about money. Money is not our problem. If you did nothing wrong @burnaboygram, why were your people contacting us to offer us hush money? Why did your parents visit our parents yesterday?”

Accuses Club Cubana

“@obi_cubana only reached out to us four days after the event claiming he had no idea and would do everything to get us justice for attempted murder.

“11 days later, there has been no CCTV footage released by the club or even a statement to address the incident publicly. Business has carried on as usual for him

“To sum things up, I’m traumatised. I’ve broken down every day since then. The random flashbacks and nightmares, especially after seeing @burnaboygram’s response.

“The lack of remorse or accountability is beyond me. At least, two people could’ve died that night.”

Cubana responds

Meanwhile, Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, on his Instagram page, while reacting to the development, yesterday, wrote:

“As regards the issues making rounds the social media, we at Cubana Group have given all information at our disposal to the legal authorities.

“However, we wholeheartedly sympathise with any/all those who may have been impacted by this.

“I and our group would never compromise standards, as we have confidence in the authorities to handle all. Best regards.”

