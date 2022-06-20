By David Royal

The woman, Steph Briella, who was a victim of the Cubana club shooting has demanded that Obi Cubana releases CCTV footage of the said date after an eyewitness on Twitter narrated that she approached Burna Boy for a selfie before the drama ensued.

Singer, Burna Boy’s escorts were said to have shot two fun-seekers, Irebami Lawrence and another simply identified as Tolu on June 8, 2022, at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was learnt that on that fateful day, the musician and five police escorts visited the club at about 4 am unknown to them that the ugly incident will occur.

On arrival, four of the escorts were said to have waited at the entrance of the clubhouse while the fifth, who was in mufti, escorted the musician to his VIP seat in company of three women.

Vanguard gathered that while the clubbing was in top gear, the musician spotted another woman whom he made advances at. Unfortunately, her husband who was present was said to have rebuffed the musician, asking him to keep off.

This was said to have led to an argument between the man’s friends and Burna Boy’s team, which resulted in the alleged shooting of two fun-seekers while the musician fled the scene on realising what transpired but the Police, thereafter, arrested and detained the escorts.

Days after the incident, the woman involved broke silence on Sunday as she took to her Instagram page to narrate how the drama played out.

Narrating her story via her Instagram page, @nemebriella, she said, “We were visiting Nigeria from America and London for our childhood friend’s wedding. On the 8th of June 2022, @burnaboygram & his friends opened fire at us in @cubanalagos.

“My partner and his friend were shot, with both needing urgent medical care. A bullet grazed my partner’s head and our friend was shot in the thigh, leaving him hospitalised and needing an emergency surgery in Nigeria.”

She noted that she and her friends were having a nice time at the club when Burna Boy and his friends arrived.

The lady added, “As the night progressed, one of Burna Boy’s friends walked to talk to me, his request was for Burna Boy to talk to me.

“On that first attempt, I told him I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response.

“He came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they asked why he kept coming to disturb me. There were words back and forth and one of Burna Boy’s friends attacked one of our friends, and as they attacked him, the situation degenerated into a fight.”

“At this point, I couldn’t find my partner or my best friend. I was screaming for help after being lifted and thrown so hard on the floor by one of Burna’s friends and I hurt my left shoulder,” Briella continued.

She added, “All our private police officers were not allowed into the club, so it was left to us to fight for our lives. One of our friends @theflowolf was trying to get Burna Boy to calm the situation but he only laughed at him and proceeded to get in his car whilst being protected by his security.

“The shootings happened twice at different times. His friends were also shooting at people trying to evacuate the club through the main entrance.

“They were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit. My partner’s head was bleeding profusely and his friend lost so much blood he needed a donor As soon as he got to the hospital.

“@burnaboygram left @cubanalagos without a scratch and flew out to Spain the next morning.

“@obi_cubana only reached out to us four days after the event claiming he had no idea and would do everything to get us justice for attempted murder.

“11 days later, there has been no CCTV footage released by the club OR even a statement to address the incident publicly. Business has carried on as usual for him

“To sum things up, I’m traumatized. I’ve broken down every day since then. The random flashbacks and nightmares. Especially after seeing @burnaboygram’s response.

“The lack of remorse or accountability is beyond me. At least two people could’ve died that night.”

Reacting to the tweet by the eyewitness who claimed that she was the one who approached Burna Boy for a selfie, @nemebriella, shared a screenshot on her instastory, calling out Obi Cubana to share CCTV footage to prove that she asked the singer for selfie.

The witness who goes by the name King Kong on Twitter had narrated saying that “the guy’s so called wife went to snap with Burna Boy in his VVIP top corner and instead of him to wait till she returns, he went there violently to drag her out, then he was resisted for his confrontational approach by Burna’s security.”

