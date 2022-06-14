By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—Police authorities in Lagos State have reportedly invited popular music artiste, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of fun-seekers by police escorts assigned to him.

This is coming on the heels of the revelation, yesterday, that the Burna Boy’s five police escorts were assigned to him from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

However, at press time, it was gathered that detectives are working round the clock to trace his whereabout just as news-making rounds said he is not in the country.

Police sources said Burna Boy has allegedly fled the country immediately after the incident to avoid questioning, adding: “Already, five police escorts attached to the singer have since been arrested and are being detained at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.”

A police source revealed that the escorts involved in the incident didn’t notify the police about the incident. According to the source, it was eyewitnesses that reported the shooting incident to the police.