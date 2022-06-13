By Sola Ogundipe

On the 2022 World Environment Day, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has called for a change of habits, culture and behaviour towards planet Earth in tune with the World Environment Day campaign, #OnlyOneEarth.

The campaign highlights the need to reset the balance with nature through transformative changes to live sustainably in harmony with nature.

According to SCI, one of the huge threats to the environment is climate change, which is threat to the rights of children, girls, women, and particularly those living with disabilities.

In the view of Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, SCI Nigeria: “The climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our time. It is a grave threat to children and their rights. Child rights might not even survive a global climate catastrophe.

“We have created a huge environmental debt for our children and future generations. Children have contributed the least to the climate crisis, and yet we know that they are paying the highest price. Hence, Save the Children recognises the legitimacy and power of the voice and leadership of children in the climate movement. SCI Nigeria works towards a child-led campaign to promote environmental protection.

“Save the Children is committed to limiting the environmental impact of our work. Through both individual and collective efforts to change our ways of working, we will continue to play our part in reducing the resources we consume to help mitigate climate change and its adverse impact on children and their communities.

“Save the Children calls upon families, communities, and local, state, and national governments to join hands in bringing positive change to make planet earth a much healthier, greener, and happier place to live in, in a bid to achieve sustainable development goals.

“As a policy, Save the Children International Nigeria staff, partners and volunteers will continue to be accountable for using our resources in an environmentally friendly manner, responsibly for purposes that are both relevant and beneficial to our mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.

“We reinstate our call to all relevant government partners, MDAs, CSOs, UN agencies, academia, media, the youth and children to raise awareness, advocate and influence policy, positively shift community behavior and action regarding environmental protection.