By Adeola Badru

The President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ Worldwide (UACC), Rev. (Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi has sent congratulatory message to Fathers all over the globe over the celebration of Father’s Day.

Rev. Dr. Owoyemi who addressed some journalists in his office in Ibadan, Oyo State said: “Fatherhood is a ministry. It requires much commitment and divine backing.”

“Anyone can be a man but it requires special attributes to be a father.”

Rev. Owoyemi further said: “Every father has special roles in God’s agenda to manage humanity.”

“On this Father’s Day, I charge every father to access himself if he is on the path of real father as designed by God.”

“I Congratulate all fathers on this special day, I pray that God bestows upon you the anointing to fulfill your Fatherhood purposes in Jesus Name and and happy Father’s day to all fathers,” Rev. Owoyemi wished all fathers.