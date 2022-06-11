L-R: Princess Anath, Mr Eke Uguru; Public relation officer Pray Nigeria Movement Apostle Abrich Agbi, Thelma Onuoha.Willie Egamah ,and Engr . Salvation Alibor, during a press Conference for the 7-day Fasting Program ahead of 2023 General Elections, held Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

The founder of the Gospel Pillars International Churches and Pray Nigeria Movement, Prophet Isaiah Wealth, a man whose philanthropic activities cuts across race, tribe, and religion to deliver top-notch humanitarian services in different continents, through OneSound Charity, which currently operates fifteen NGOs catering for the needs of women, children, and less privileged in the society, especially in Nigeria, is urging Nigerians and the Diaspora to join in a seven-day fasting and prayer for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The clergy who sees hope for the nation Nigeria therefore encourages Nigerians not to loose hope despite what is happening in the country now.

“As Nigeria has long had a promise from God that our nation will be great again but sadly, things seem to be deteriorating and on perpetual decline into anarchy.

Prophet Wealth, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer, Apostle Agbi Abrich, for Pray Nigeria Movement (PNM), said one million Nigerians would fast and pray for Nigeria on June 12, a prayer and fasting event scheduled to hold from June 13th to June 19th, 2022 and would be aired on the One Sound Revival TV, platform, globally.

“Although June 12 in the history of the country symbolizes the unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, championed by Nigeria’s founding fathers and President Muhammadu Buhari initiated June 12, as Democracy Day.

“ The June 12 prayer,( Pray Nigeria Movement) is a vision and the revelations for a new Nigeria and emergence of a new leader for such a time as this. It is not politically but spiritually motivated to bring Nigeria to its destiny path.

Prophet Wealth explained that the seven days fasting and praying event was organized due to the urgent need to seek God’s intervention in security challenges of the country and the inauguration of the next President.

“The prayers basically was a specific revelation though with June 12 significant in Nigeria’s Democratic history. We are calling on one million people to join us globally as humble our nation before God.

Expressing sadness over the recent attack and killings of church worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-Iuwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, the cleric said that we need to physically beef up security around the church, while we pray for divine guardians.

According to him we cannot rule out God’s intervention no matter the wisdom, because He rules in the affairs of men. “June 12 is a period that calls for prayers and sober reflection in fine-tuning a new direction for the nation’s survival.

“There is no doubt that we need divine guidance to ensure that our dear country continues to move inexorably in the direction of stability, peace and security, unencumbered growth, institutional reform and sustained development.”

“A million Nigerians need to sign the petition, to the court of heaven that would lead a change before the emergence of a new leader. It doesn’t matter the bleak and hopeless at the moment, nothing is beyond God.

“As we convene the event to seek God’s help to solve the security challenges facing Nigeria and the emergence of the new leader, we should get our PVC, make the right decision and pray to let our aspiration and dream for a better Nigeria be actualized”.