By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A clergy in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Royal Ambassadors Parish, Lagos Province 38, Pastor Babajide Ogundeji, has gifted 45 widows with food packs and cash gifts as part of effort to mark his 41st birthday.

The birthday which is usually celebrated annually on June 27, was marked with a Thanksgiving Service with the members, widows and other invited guests at the Parish in Alakuko.

The church got 60 entries from interested widows, however, the organizers trimmed down the number to 45 after assessment and each of the widows got N30 thousand and a food pack.

In his remark, Ogundeji said 2022 is remarkable because of the mandate from God to put smile on the faces of widows to fulfill James 1:27 that the real religion that attract God’s attention is when help is given to vulnerable people of which widows are included.

He said that the financial token provided for the widows was to enable and support their various businesses to grow.

Ogundeji who doubles as a full time lecturer at the Aston University, UK, said: “One of the marks of a man helped by God is the ability or the grace to reach out to other people in need especially to those who do not have the capacity to pay back. My birthday this year is remarkable because of the mandate I got from God to put smile on the faces of widows. To fulfil James 1:27 that the real religion that attract God’s attention is when we help vulnerable people of which widows are included. So I wanted to provide a lifting, a support, to let them know they are being thought of.

“With this mandate I am reaching out to widows not only in our church but also in our environment, and people of other faith are also included because love is beyond religion. It is the essence of humanity.

“In redeem there is a department called the Christian Social Responsibility, CSR. We do not have criteria for helping these widows; out of the 45 people less than six are my members. More than 39 are people I don’t know, Bible says we should do well to all men, it is not about selecting Christians or Redeem members only, we made it open and we received more than 60 entries and the organizers trimmed down the number to 45.“It is a great joy to be able to reach out to someone, to be able to put smile on the face of a widow, to be able to carry just a part of their burdens. This is what God want us to do, to be there for them while they pass this phase of life,” he said.