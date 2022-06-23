.

By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

THE Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, on Wednesday, urged civil servants in all ministries, departments and agencies to imbibe the culture of excellence and improve their knowledge towards contributing positively to national development.

The minister made this call at the special Town Hall Meeting to celebrate the 2022 Civil Service Week of the ministry, in Abuja.

The theme for the civil service Week is “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on Productivity in the Nigeria Public Sector.”

According to Adamu, the public service remains the most potent and viable instrument available all over the world for the implementation of policies and programmes of government.

He said public servants must avail themselves of the opportunities that the service provided, saying this was crucial, to remain relevant in the fast changing highly technological modern work environment.

The minister said they must individually and collectively strive at continuous capacity building to meet all challenges, adding that the ministry would continue to play its part towards meeting the target.

He said the theme was timely as it was in alignment with President Buhari’s mandate to the civil service to institutionalise PMS.

“One of the key reforms instituted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is the Performance Management System (PMS) which has been institutionalised in my Ministry.

“It has been of great benefit to staff and service delivery.

“The implementation of Performance Management System will sustain a performance and result-oriented culture, boosting performance and productivity levels of staff,” Adamu said.

Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr Dasuki Arabi, said staff reward was a veritable instrument to drive the much-desired civil service transformation.

“Introduction of the Performance Management System tends to motivate excellence, result-oriented achievements, accountability, whether at individual or corporate levels,’’ Arabi said.

He restated the commitment of the Bureau to provide necessary assistance that would bring to fruition, the reforms initiatives and guidance required to transform the ministry for effective service delivery.

At the event, three staff members, who have exhibited excellence in the discharge of their duties, in line with the Performance Management System criteria were decorated.