The theme of the event is ” Finding Joy and Fun in the gospel of Jesus Christ; A family Perspective.

Sis. Stella Ekwebelam who gave a spiritual talk admonished the children to put away the qualities of a natural man explaining that a natural man is proud, not submissive, he takes things of God casually.

She advises the children to grow in the ways of God and love God with all their hearts.

She buttressed her talk reading from Mosiah 3:13

Adewunmi Ogunshina, the past ward K councillor, Festac who made a short speech telling children to always obey their parents and advise parents to always take care of their wards because the children do not belong to them alone, they are also of Government who is ready to protect them.

He also explained that the day is set aside to protect, preserve and guarantee right to education and other basic needs of life.

In his closing remarks, president ushonowo Solomon, Festac Stake 2nd councillor also advised the children to ensure that those things that they can’t do in the presence of their teachers and parents, they should not do in secret. He got his teaching from Mark 10: 13 – 16

And also advised the children to be always obedient to God and to their parents.

He pointed out to them that God loves them and also mindful of actions and inactions.

It was a day full of fun and beautiful activities.

Children were engaged with games, dance competitions, treated with popcorn, candy floss , gifts and sumptuous meal.

Children are innocent, Young and with good spirits, their attitude can melt anyone’s heart.

Apparently that is why a day is set aside to celebrate them.

Children’s Day is celebrated on May 27 every year in Nigeria.