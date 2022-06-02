By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Christians across all denominations in Plateau State, yesterday converged on the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, to among others, offer prayers to God for the peace, progress, and stability of the State and Nigeria at large.

Prayers of thanksgiving and repentance were offered by different church leaders. Also, prayers were offered for the unity of the Church on the Plateau and Nigeria; evangelism and missions; 2023 elections and politics; peace and security of Plateau State and Nigeria as well as the economic prosperity of the state.

The event was organized by Christian Denominational leaders in conjunction with the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

In a sermon, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA President and Chairman of the Forum of Christian Denominational Heads in Plateau State Rev. Stephen Baba, said Plateau is a land blessed by God in all ramifications with great people and abundant resources that are second to none in Nigeria. He said, “Plateau has remained the hope of salvation for the North and other parts of Nigeria having pioneered and continuously promoted the work of evangelism and spread of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the unsaved.”

Although the state and its people have been under attack by forces of evil who have killed and destroyed properties of innocent citizens, he maintained that “the wonderful heritage bestowed on Plateau by God will never be taken away if the people return to God and continue to obey the Lord, love one another, and seek to do His will at all times.”

President of Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, in Nigeria, Rev. Amos Mohzo, said “the Church on the Plateau is united to address the spiritual, social, political, and economic fortunes of not only its members but of the entire citizens.”

Addressing the gathering, the State Governor, Simon Lalong said the solemn assembly came at the right time when the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State are more than ever before being challenged.

According to him, “Looking at the level of wickedness and manifestation of evil that is threatening our peaceful coexistence and the safety of lives and properties, the call to prayers and repentance is a collective one that emphasizes soul-searching by everyone.

“This is because the challenges we face today cannot be said to be the fault of a few persons only. Similarly, the efforts to restore the fortunes of our State and country cannot be carried out by a few persons alone.”

