By Chancel Sunday

A Christian-political movement, Directorate of Politics and Governance, DPG, has lauded the lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, for his selfless services and financial support to the body of Christ.

State Chairman of DPG, Apostle Cyril Okoyen, who lauded the lawmaker at the occasion his designation as Delta State patron of the group in Warri, yesterday, noted that the lawmaker’s good deeds for the Christian body in the country were laudable.

The occasion, attended by politicians from across the state, including Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Directorate of Local Government Affairs, Hon. Kelly Penawou, chairmen of Patani and Bomadi council areas, Hon. Isaac Aguanah and Hon. William Angadi, respectively, also offered prayers for the nation and 2023 general elections.

Apostle Okoyen said: “This is a responsibility, being a patron is a responsibility and we found Hon. Mutu worthy of this responsibility, and above all we found him as a man with godly character, politically.

“When we started this organization, Mutu was a mentor, and when we’ve enjoyed his mentorship, we decided that he became a father, and while he was serving as a father that the word came, saying why not allow him sponsor what we’re doing?

“The vision of DPG is to bring Christians into politics as it is only when the righteous rule that the people rejoice, DPG is all about godliness in politics”.

Mutu, in his response, said: “It is a call to service, a greater service and I will not fail you because it’s for the glory of God and it’s going to be glorious”.