By Luminous Jannamike

The Executive Director and Founder of the KIEK foundation, Barr. Mrs. Ebele Iyiegbu has stated that the organisation will continue to make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged children while helping them to fulfill their potential.

Speaking at an event held in partnership with Bata Nigeria, to mark this year’s Children’s Day at Dakwo Nursery and Primary School, FCT Abuja, she noted that the potential of disadvantaged children can only be harnessed through the provision of basic education, nutrition, healthcare provision, and other forms of support programs.

According to her, “For a disadvantaged child to thrive in a country like ours where the level of poverty is high, we must give them the necessary support, especially in the area of basic education, nutrition, and healthcare provision which they need to attain their goals in life.”

The event tagged ‘Best Foot Forward’ had the Kiek foundation and Bata Nigeria donating 100 pairs of school shoes to the children.

Iyiegbu explained that the distribution of the school shoes was borne out of concern for disadvantaged school kids in public primary schools, who go to school in worn-out shoes and slippers because of their parent’s inability to afford good shoes for them.

Visibly excited, the children expressed their appreciation to the KIEK foundation and Bata for the shoes.

Established with a vision to see a world where every child can enjoy quality education, healthcare, and a mission to achieve equal education opportunities, the KIEK foundation has since its inception in 2017 impacted over 30,000 disadvantaged children across Nigeria, most especially in education, healthcare, and capacity development.