By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Children’s parliament has on Thursday told the State House of Assembly to expedite action towards passage of the child right act “child protection bill” into law to address plights of the children in the state.

The newly elected speaker of the children’s parliament, Rt. Hon. Hauwa’u Ibrahim Muhammad made the call during their inauguration at the gallery of the Kano state house of assembly.

Hauwa’u said the law and all other existing child related and sensitive policies, laws and programs should be prioritized and not treated as a second option.

She also called on the assembly to reform its structure and create a house committee on children affairs in order to be more child inclusive.

On her part, Hauwa’u promised that the Children’s parliament under her watch shall advocate, sensitize, campaign and pool all resources within its powers at every given opportunity towards the attainment of laudable reforms to address plights of children in the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Dashi said the child right act will soon see the light of the day as efforts were on top gear to ensure the speedy passage of the law in the state.

Dashi who doubles as the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Women Affairs and Social development, said the document has been sent to relevant stakeholders for inputs before onward passage of the law.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zahra’u Muhd Umar said the importance behind creation of the Children’s Parliament was to prepare the young persons who are leaders of tommorow on how to face the challenges of their future and also serve as a medium whereby children have access to wider environment in terms of aspirations, needs and other endeavors.

Dr. Zahra’u also noted that the Ministry would continue to strive for more opportunities towards child protection and other social services.

Earlier, the Program Manager, Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development, ESPID, Stella Esedunme said the occasion would go down into the annals of history in Kano State as a day when the children exercised one of their Civic duties to elect from among themselves those to champion their course.