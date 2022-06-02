By Etop Ekanem

The member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Obinna Chidoka has raised alarm over security breach at his office RM 2.02 House of Representatives as suspected burglars broke into his office and took away two desktops belonging to his aide and staff.

The incident is coming few days after the lawmaker emerged the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stand for re-election in 2023.

The lawmaker in a press statement made available to newsmen yesterday, expressed fear of threat to his life as the circumstances surrounding the incident is yet to be unraveled.

He said that he was shocked and still frightened because he doesn’t know if the burglars planted explosive devices inside his office with the intention to kill him or planted any suspicious package to incriminate him, given his soaring popularity ahead of the 2023 polls.

The lawmaker said that he has written to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Director Sergeant at Arm of the National Assembly, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Divisional Police Office (DPO) National Assembly as well as The Department of State Security (DSS) National Assembly, demanding for a thorough investigation.