By Miftaudeen Raji

English Premier side Chelsea are currently in talks over the signing of three players from the reigning Manchester City.

The Blues are keen on signing the City winger and attacking midfielder, Raheem Sterling, just as the club manager Thomas Tuchel lately added full-back and City stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and defender Nathan Ake to his transfer wishlist.

Chelsea earlier in the week had already made an official approach to Manchester City for the signing of £55million-rated England international Sterling, with a view to wrapping up the deal by the end of the week.

Tuchel, who has conquered Europe with the Blues, is aiming to boost the club’s frontline ahead of the start of a new season in August.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel have shown keen interest, while the club is currently making official moves towards signing the trio, for a stunning triple swoop from title rivals Manchester City.

While the Ukrainian international Zinchenko is closely linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, analysts have said it may be tough to persuade Pep Guardiola’s side to release the three players to their arch-rivals in the Premier League.

Zinchenko joined City back in 2016 for a fee believed to be around £1.6m and he has since gone on to make 128 appearances for the club.

The defender has been part of four Premier League title-winning teams, and made 28 appearances in all competitions as Guardiola’s side edged out Liverpool to retain the title last season.

The 25-year-old’s contract will expire in the summer of 2024.

But English professional footballer, Sterling, who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team

Raheem Sterling is entering the final year of his Manchester City contract; 27-year-old is carefully considering what he believes is the defining stage of his career; Chelsea looking for more firepower with Romelu Lukaku set for loan back to Inter Milan

Tuchel has been engaging with the England international over how he would fit in at Stamford Bridge and complement the manager’s attacking targets.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has repeatedly stated “I don’t like to keep players that are unhappy.”

The City manager had also said he is open to allowing Sterling’s exit this summer, even to a Premier League rival, on condition that an acceptable bid in the region of £50m is tabled.

The Chelsea manager is desperate to add a decisive edge in the final third to cure Chelsea’s goal scoring issues.

While the new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is keeping with City to discuss figures and the structure of a deal, Tuchel has expressed hope in Sterling that he sees the winger as a decisive figure for Chelsea’s starting XI.

Tuchel has also described Sterling as a leader and reference point.

All parties are willing to finalize a deal and the process is thought to have been very transparent and amicable, especially the talks between Sterling and City.

Sterling has directly contributed a combined 165 goals in the division in 320 appearances for Liverpool and City – as well as tactical flexibility and experience.

Tuchel contacting Sterling and spelling out his vision speaks to how serious Chelsea’s interest is. They have also tracked Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Everton’s Richarlison.

Recall that City had ceded Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal for £45m and potentially Sterling to the Stamford Bridge side.