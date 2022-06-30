Famous American author Julia Child once said, “the only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.” Cüneyt Çakır can’t agree more and shares, “steak is one of the most obsessed foods, loved by foodies across the globe. It takes its own sweet time to come out juicy, tender, and flavorful.” The founder of Rhine-Main’s award-winning steakhouse, Chaplin’s, is a third-generation restaurateur. Reckoned as one of the top five steakhouses in Germany, Chaplin’s Steakhouse & Restaurant recently announced expansion plans. The brand will open outlets at several places in 2022 and thereafter.

Cüneyt Çakır shares that they’re in the process of shortlisting prime locations across the country to reach a large number of steak-lovers. The brand envisions establishing itself as the top steakhouse restaurant chain in Germany. “Currently, customers from near and far locations visit Rhine-Main to indulge in their favorite steaks at Chaplin’s. We aim to open a Chaplin’s near such clusters and give foodies a reason to rejoice in good food and visit us often.”

Cüneyt reveals that the preparation of steak and the quality of meat used are two critical elements in the process of cooking steak. “You must master the art of cooking the perfect steak; however, your recipes and preparations are no good if you’re not using the best quality meat,” elucidates Cüneyt Çakır. Before founding Chaplin’s, Cüneyt Çakır explored the best meat markets in Japan and Australia to understand and bring home the know-how. He established his learnings when Chaplin’s was launched in 2013. Cüneyt Çakır aims to replicate the mastery he and his team has accomplished at Chaplin’s across new outlets.

Chaplin’s Steakhouse & Restaurant is famous for its flavorful, tender, and juicy steak sourced from Japanese A5 Wagyu, U. S. A. Nebraska Angus, Australian 9+ Wagyu beef, and Chianina beef Fiorentina steak. Cüneyt Çakır shares, “A unique style of preparation following a traditional family recipe lends authenticity and unmatched flavor to Chaplin’s steaks.” However, the young restaurateur doesn’t stop there. He’s given a modern twist to the steakhouse business. “The arrangement and serving style at Chaplin’s are like no regular place. They have a highly sophisticated arrangement and a style of their own, giving it a perfect ambiance to enjoy your favorite steaks,” states a visitor. Cüneyt adds that “steaks are served on huge platters accompanied by shrimp and garnishes that entice as well as satisfy taste buds.”

Cüneyt Çakır plans to open its next restaurant in the latter half of 2022. As Chaplin’s Steakhouse & Restaurant expands its wings under the aegis of Cüneyt Çakır, here’s a toast to their love for cooking steaks and unparalleled zeal to put the best meat forward.