By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of Champion Breweries Plc have applauded the company’s financial performance for the year ended March31, 2021 as it recorded growth of 313.9 per cent in its Profit Before Tax, PBT, to N1.73 trillion from N418 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Addressing shareholders at the Company’s 46th Annual General Meeting, AGM, held in Lagos, Chairman, Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Elijah Akpan, said last year’s performance stood out as a testimony of better times ahead.

He said: “The Company sustained its path in attaining profitability within the reporting year. Revenue increased with N3.5 billion compared to last year while operating profit rose significantly to N1.74 billion. Profit before Tax increased to N1.73 billion.”

Akpan recalled that the company had gone through tough times in the past and with the co-operation of stakeholders it is profitable.

He noted that the impressive result posted this year is the reward of the combination of several factors including rebranding Champion Beer and Champ Malt as well as a formidable sales force to drive product sales.

“Our energy cost has also reduced with the building of a gas plant to power the brewery. This is in addition to our beneficial partnership with Raysun Nigeria Limited (Heineken) that has enabled us source raw materials and spare parts at competitive prices.”