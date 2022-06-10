Urges Guber Candidate to Forgive, Accommodate His Traducers, Blackmailers



The President General of the Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, and the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk has congratulated Pastor Umo Eno on his successful nomination and presentation with a certificate of return as the Akwa Ibom State Governorship Standard Bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The Oku Ibom registered his felicitation when Pastor Umo Eno, shortly on return from Abuja, paid a visit to the palace to show him his new certificate of return



The Oku Ibom Ibibio commended the Governorship Candidate for the homage done him and his council of chiefs, stressing that such was a fruit of good upbringing.



The royal father emphasized that Pastor Eno is blessed and favoured, adding that it was his appointed time and others should wait and pray for their turn.



He advised the PDP Governorship Candidate, Pastor Umo Eno to forgive and accommodate those throwing tantrums on him, and urged him to open his arms of love to other aspirants who lost out in the race, in the interest of unity and peace of the State.



The monarch further advised him not to bear any grudge against those who smear him on the media, but should see it as part of the challenges of the game of politics.



The visibly elated monarch said Pastor Umo ENO’S victory is an act of God, maintaining that “what we are seeing today is not a mistake. Men can do whatever they wish, but God has destined it to be so.”



Earlier while presenting the certificate of return to the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Pastor Umo Eno said the visit to the palace was a mark of respect for the traditional institution and the Oku Ibom Ibibio in particular.



He recalled that he first consulted the royal fathers before going out for the race, adding, “now that I have been given the certificate, I had to come back to show you that I am now a certified Governorship candidate”.



Pastor Eno commended the traditional institution for their support and prayers, and appealed for more support especially as the general elections beckon.