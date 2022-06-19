Great assets are never dug out of the finest of places. Gold, crude oil, and diamond are found in the most unpleasant environments; in the mud and remotest parts of the world.

Ayodele Donye Samson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of E4luxury Jewellers, is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most reputable in the business, and one of the fastest-growing in the world.

The E4luxury Jewellers CEO fueled his passion as a fashion freak, learnt the ropes regarding the business, and now, he is a master in the craft just five years after he officially hit the market.

Ayodele Samson, who studied Mass Communication at Lead University in Ibadan, Oyo State, spoke recently about his foray into the business. He disclosed that he carried out a feasibility study before launching.

“I made up my mind to go into this business during my national service year. I did my extensive research and analysis and also weighed the result critically before deciding to give it a shot. And, of course, I ensured I attended professional training for the business”, the E4luxury Jewellers founder said at a business forum in the Oyo State capital.

Continuing, the E4luxury Jewellers owner said, “I had a modest beginning as an affiliate marketer of jewellery products in 2014 in Ibadan. I had worked hard to grow the business. My effort was rewarded as E4Luxury has now captured a sizable market share. All you need is passion.

“When I was growing up, there was no indication in my upbringing that I could become a jeweller. I was born into a family of four, I attended Police Children Primary School, and Unique Secondary School and later proceeded to Lead City University where I bagged a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications in 2014. By the following year, I had become a jewellery businessperson”, added the founder of E4luxury Jewellers.

When you see some of the best-crafted jewellery designs, they could be from the stables of the highly gifted Nigerian, whose talent has announced him even as far as the Middle East.

The E4luxury Jewellers boss is fondly called ‘the ice cream man’, and he revealed that the nickname originated from a highly satisfied customer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The Ice Cream Man is a nickname derived from a business trip to Dubai when I went to the UAE to deliver a custom jewel to an artist friend, who so loved the glittering piece and its assemblage that he jokingly described it fondly as ice cream,” narrated the E4luxury Jewellers owner.

He added that “In the prevailing atmosphere, my other companions that went with me for the delivery called me the Ice Cream Man, and the name stuck. That was how the nickname came about.”