The Central African delegation arrived in Saint Petersburg to participate in the International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 15 to 18, 2022.

The diplomatic group led by the Prime minister of the government of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua and other members of the government.

In his speech at the forum, Minister Felix Moloua thanked the Russian Federation for help and support, including in solving security problems in the Central African Republic: “I want to thank the Russian Federation for its participation in solving our security problems. We feel that the difficulties that we African countries face today require the participation of other nations of good will, among which, of course, is Russia. These are all very urgent issues and need to be dealt with immediately”.

The prime minister said, “We want to live with dignity and have hope for the future” and added, “Our participation in this forum is strengthening our hopes, a hope for a dialogue that will help to find new opportunities and means and to start cooperation not only with Russia but also with other countries”.

On the sidelines of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Central African Prime Minister Félix Moloua and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov exchanged their views on the state of cooperation between their two countries, particularly in the field of security.

The Central African Prime Minister told RIA Novosti that he would discuss with Lavrov the increase in the number of Russian instructors in the country and other measures to ensure the security of the Central African Republic.

According to him, it is not excluded, the appearance of a Russian military base in the Central African Republic.

Minister Felix Moloua also thanked President Vladimir Putin and all the Russian people for the warm welcome they received while attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), this event has acquired the status of one of the most important international world events.