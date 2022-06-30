By Biodun Busari

It was a disturbing news for celebrities and fans of talented Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her ex-husband Abdul Bello popularly known JJC Skillz as the latter announced that they have both separated.

Nigerians, especially Funke’s supporters reacted to the Instagram post by her ex-husband who is also a song writer that they have both parted ways after six years of marriage.

JJC Skills made the announcement early Thursday morning citing that “the last two years have been extremely difficult for” them.

Funke’s husband further said: “I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.”

Reacting on social media, fans who were stung by the gloomy news let out their frustrations and emotions on Twitter and Instagram.

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze reacted on Instagram saying: “When that boy dey talk am people no hear… Na wa o”

Nollywood film maker, Samuel Jemitalo @samueljemitalo said: “Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you 💯. Never marry a woman that is a ‘Social media Freak’… they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’

“Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her. These kind of women are grossly rude. Marry a humble, nice and born again woman.”

On Twitter, Omo Kiikan 💙💐@OmoKiikan said: “Funke Akindele marriage has crashed. Marriage is not for 2 males. As a woman if you hustle too much, you become a male in spirit, body and soul.”

A tweep used the opportunity to remind Nigerians that not all that glitters is gold on social media. @therealdaddymo1 tweeted: “JJC said he and Funke Akindele have had a very difficult time over the last 2 years but their social media posts and behaviour have shown a different story. It’s another reminder that you shouldn’t compare your real lives with other people’s controlled online content.”

@isaacafrica_ who described the news as heartbreaking prayed for them. “Heartbreaking to hear about Funke Akindele’s marriage seperation as announced by her husband JJC Skillz Bello. Praying you guys the grace, humility and fortitude to make things right, if this is meant to be. Hope the public truly respects their privacy at this time.”

On Instagram, social_connectng not perplexed posted: “We all knew it won’t last and I’m surprised they even had kids and stayed this long. No matter how supportive JJC can be, living under your wife’s shadow is extremely difficult. Especially when Funke is an Alpha herself.”

Disturbed by the news, iam_gifted002 blamed it on communication issues. “Lack of good communication had damage a lot of good things. Learn to communicate and have a good understanding if possible.😮”

donfred86 was worried about the consequences on their children, saying: “All of una just dey make life difficult for little children for this country. Separation everywhere.”