By Gabriel Olawale

History was again made on the 9th June 2022 by the Anona community in Akoko-Edo local government of Edo state as they successfully installed the 3rd and new Otu of Igarra, Aliu Suleiman Ogbodo in line with the demands of the Ancestral OPETE.

The entire community totally wrapped in enthusiasm upon the emergence of the new Otu. Following his successful installation, he is now the chief custodian of the Ancestral OPETE of the Anona community.

Sons, daughters and well-wishers are being hosted to a reception by the Otu of Igarra today – Saturday 11th of June 2022 at the Anona Palace, Ugbogbo quarters, Igarra.

The new Otu was born in January 1962 to the family of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ogbodo Onaivi Suleman. He won a scholarship from the Nigerian Ports Authority to study Cartography at the Kaduna Polytechnic, finishing with a Higher National Diploma (HND).

He proceeded to the Federal School of Survey in Oyo State where he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS). After his education, he secured employment at the Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos, as a Draughtsman in 1962.

He served meritoriously at the Federal Government agency across departments and senior positions, and in different states and zones, before his retirement in Lagos in 2017, bringing to an end 35 years of dutiful and outstanding professional service.

Prior to his emergence as the Otu, he has played leading roles in several initiatives and efforts to aid the development of the Anona family and preserve its cultural heritage.