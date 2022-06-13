By Sylvester Kwentua

The Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria, CDGN, on Friday, hosted members of the public to it’s first culture and entertainment exhibition, in Lagos.

The exhibition, which was graced by top government officials and Nigerian movie and music stars, was all about culture, as clothes and costumes from different Nigerian culture was on display.

In attendance was the Honourable commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, represented by the permanent secretary, Oyinade Nathan-Mash, The Director, Creative Arts, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idowu Johnson, the President of the CDGN, Mr Sele o Sele, the Lagos state chapter chairman of the CDGN, Mrs Joy Osawaru-Akinyemi, the President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Mr Victor Okhai, his deputy, Tony Akposheri, the Director General of the Rivers state Tourism Board, Yibo Koko, the first President of the CDGN, Iyen-Agbonifo-Obaseki, Nollywood actor and former President of the Association of Movies producers, AMP, Paul Obazele, veteran Nollywood actress, Ms. Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, amongst other dignitaries present.

Welcoming members of the public to the event, Mrs Joy Osawaru-Akinyemi, explained why the Lagos state chapter of the CDGN decided to host a Culture and entertainment exhibition.

“For us as creative members of a legitimate enterprise, we believe that one way to rejig our economy and build a better society is to come to terms with the role of culture as the creative capital that can be used to add economic value to the society, hence our decision to host an exhibition to take us back to our roots.” Mrs Joy said.

Also addressing members of the public present, was the commissioner of tourism, art and culture, represented by the permanent secretary.

” Africa for the longest time has remained a giant and leading voice when it comes to the creative space, and the testament to this can be seen in the various creative arts that are being delivered from the continent daily, especially from Nigeria’s Nollywood. To say that Nollywood have grown to be a significant contributor to African and global creativity, is to put it very subtly as the Industry has now become recognized as the fastest growing movie industry on the continent.” She asserted.

The commissioner who further stressed the importance of the creative sector of the entertainment industry, also revealed some steps taken by the Lagos state government to rejig the entertainment sector in the state. Some include collaborating with EbonyLife to launch the creative academy in 2020, sponsoring about 1000 young talents for online training with the Del-York academy to hone their skills in film making, granting a 200 million Naira interest free loan to 38 film makers, among other project recently undertaking by the Lagos state government.

In another news, Nollywood veteran actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has charged Nollywood producers to include more of the Nigerian culture in their productions. She alleged that Nollywood producers in the past encouraged bleaching by insisting on featuring only fair skinned ladies in their movies. She said this at the CDGN culture and entertainment exhibition held in Lagos.