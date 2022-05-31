By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigeria Tennis Federation has blamed the delay in the payment of appearance fees to some senior tennis players, who took part in the just-concluded 2022 CBN Senior National Open Tennis Championships on the improper capturing of their bank account details.

Vanguard gathered that some athletes who played at the tourney borrowed money to feature at the event and were stranded in Abuja, with some sleeping inside the National Stadium, over one week after the event ended.

Reacting to the development, the Tournament Director, Mr Saidu Musa, said the challenges were caused by several factors, including inaccurate data on the signatories to the account submitted and other improper banking documentation on the athletes’ part, caused the delay in payment.

The top Tennis official, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that all the players whose account details were accurate have all been paid their appearance fees which the CBN released even before the tournament commenced.

He explained, “Over 90% players have received their money, only a few are left. And the only people who are yet to get their money are those people without bank accounts.

“Also, those that have account numbers and didn’t get their money, are those who didn’t drop correct bank account or bank name.

“So, when those making the payments uploaded the number they supplied, the money did not go. It bounced bank because of the wrong account numbers, which they will have to re-upload again.”

Musa noted that the federation secretary’s account number was equally affected, but maintained that the treasurer will pay all the players who were in distress in cash.

“It’s quite unfortunate. What happened has never happened before. Normally the federation takes the money and pays to the players in cash. The only error paying through a bank is the fact that they didn’t start earlier.

“They are making efforts now to do the final payment. Those with students’ account can’t be payed to but will be paid in cash. Between Wednesday and Thursday, everything will be sorted out.

“I believe the subsequent tournament will not have the same issue. The President of the Federation is not happy over this issue. He sympathises with the players. I have to come back to Abuja to sort out this situation.

“This situation will not affect CBN sponsorship. We are already working on it and such will not happen again.”

The CBN tourney, the most glamorous tennis tourney in Nigeria, had a total of 64 male and 32 female players competing at the 10-day championship at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The tournament ended May 22.

Some of the players, who spoke to sports journalists in the nation’s capital, nonetheless hailed the tournament’s sponsor for its commitment to the development of the Tennis game in Nigeria, adding that they can’t wait for the next edition in 2023.