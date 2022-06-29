By Babajide Komolafe

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in conjunction with the Bankers Committee has deployed eNaira enrolment and sensitization campaigns to two major markets in Lagos.

The enrolment campaigns was held at the Balogun market, Lagos Island and Tejuosho market, Yaba, featured instant eNaira app downloads and enrolment and presentation by eNaira Brand Ambassador and Movie star Gabriel Afolayan, who explained how traders can use the digital currency to facilitate payment for goods and services.

While urging Nigerians to accept the CBN digital currency, Afolayan described the eNaira as “a very good platform for customers and buyers.”

He said, “eNaira is the way to go now because a lot of people don’t want to move around with liquid cash.

“It’s mainly for people that are into business because sometimes even when you order stuff and the money doesn’t get delivered on time, eNaira will solve that problem with just sharing code between the buyer and the seller as well.

“So right now, in 2022 and beyond, eNaira is the way to go; that is the easiest way to buy stuff without having to look at your back that you have somebody who wants to steal from you.”