By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, CLCN has lamented the continued killings of priests and other Nigerians by armed people and called on the federal government to

as a matter of urgency arrest the perpetrators and address the issue of insecurity in the nation, insisting that any government that cannot provide security for her people, indirectly tells them to

defend themselves by whatever means they can.

This is even as the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA,

Rev. Stephen Panya has denied that the Church is forcefully converting people including almajiris to Christianity saying the skewed report in the media was a deliberate effort to discredit the Church and cause religious crisis.

Rev. Panya noted that ECWA, as an organization, has “a widespread nationally and internationally and believes in the Rule of Law and will not involve itself in the infringement of the Fundamental Rights of any Nigerian to his freedom of religion, movement, or association.”

In separate press statements issued in Jos on Thursday, the Churches called for restraints.

The Catholics’ statement by Sir Henry Yunkwap, National President,

Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria said, “We the members of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) are completely saddened and find it very painful to once again address the sore issue of insecurity in our nation. About a month ago we issued a press statement over the unprovoked brutal attack and massacre of Catholic worshippers on Pentecost Sunday, right inside the Church in Owo, during which over 40 unarmed Nigerians including women and children lost their lives, and many more were badly wounded.

“We condemned the barbaric act and called on the government

to as a matter of urgency arrest the perpetrators and address the issue of insecurity in the nation. While waiting for the government response, the situation keeps deteriorating as our Church and

Priests are now the soft target of these daredevils. Any government that cannot provide security for its people, indirectly tells them to defend themselves by whatever means they can…

“We strongly believe that this government is too intelligent not to know what is happening; as such they

owe Nigerians an explanation as to what is happening and why the Catholic Church and priests have become targets? To our fellow Catholics and indeed all Christians and men and women of goodwill, these are indeed

perilous times in the history of our dear nation; therefore, we must rise to the occasion and begin to match words with action. We must demand accountability from our leaders; they must be seen

taking action against these evil murderers, rather than merely sitting in their comfort zones issuing condolence messages…”

The ECWA President stated, “The attention of the leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA),

has been drawn to some distorted media report that the Department of State Security, (DSS) agents raided one of our facilities in Jos where 21 Muslims/almajiris are held hostage and being forcefully converted to Christianity.

“These reports are not only false and misleading but a deliberate effort to discredit the church and cause the religious crisis. Accordingly, we wish to present the following facts on the allegation: Among numerous ECWA Units is the ECWA Discipleship Unit established under the ECWA Church-Related Ministries Department of the ECWA Headquarters. The Unit, among other activities, trains the less privileged in the society for capacity building, skill acquisition, Christian Ethics, and leadership skills with the sole purpose of making them relevant to the society.

“For lack of space at the ECWA Headquarters, the office acquired a private property within Tudun Wada residential area in Jos as a temporary site for the training and housing of all trainees. The trainees at the property, before being enrolled, are expected to provide the name of their sponsors and pay a mandatory sum of N75,000.00 to cover feeding and training fees. Trainees at the facility, as a matter of policy, are all adults with none falling below the age of 18…

“The ECWA Church-Related Ministries Department was shocked over the false allegations said to have emanated from the “escapee” Abdulrahman Hussaini that the trainees at the property are citizens that were forcefully brought to it for the purpose of forcefully converting them to Christianity. These allegations are complete falsehood because the trainees being persons of age, are available at any time for Government Officials to interact with, to hear their respective stories, just as was done by the Department of State Services (DSS) recently.

“Following a report by the JNI in Jos as we later understood, the DSS visited our facility and accordingly interviewed the occupants who freely disclosed to the security agents that they enrolled on the program of their own volition and were not forced… What is clear in this drama, is that the Hussaini brothers were planted as moles to discredit the good works of the Church unit where thousands of trainees have benefited and are now living as responsible members of the society…

“ECWA, as an organization, has a widespread nationally and internationally and believes in the Rule of Law and will not involve itself in the infringement of the Fundamental Rights of any Nigerian to his freedom of religion, movement, or association. The above are the facts the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has offered. Any other insinuations and/or accusations such as has been made viral on the media space are fabricated lies to dent the good works of ECWA since the past 129 years of its existence.”