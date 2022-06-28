By Sam Eyoboka

CATHOLIC Communicators in Nigeria, under the auspices of SIGNIS, have condemned in very strong terms the incessant killing of priests and other innocent Nigerians by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

They said the increased attacks on Catholic churches in recent times, which had led to the loss of several lives, including that of priests could spiral into an orgy of violence that might have grave consequences on the peace and unity of the country.

The Catholic Communicators expressed even more concern over the seeming silence of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the Federal Government in the face of these attacks.

This seeming silence, according to the Catholic Communicators, does not in any way reassure Nigerians that the government was on top of the situation.

In a statement by president of the association, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, and the general secretary, Mr. Tony Agbugba, the group noted that the time had come for all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious inclination to be more security conscious.

It particularly implored all churches and mosques to put in place stringent security measures that would enable them defend the clergy, worshippers, and the facilities henceforth.

Reacting to the recent killing of two Catholic priests, Rev Fathers Christopher Odia of Auchi Dioceses and Bitrus Borigo of Kaduna Archdiocese, including the mauling of over 40 worshippers at Owo, Ondo State, the group wondered why the bandits had suddenly picked interest in harassing, and killing harmless clergy and innocent worshippers who posed no danger or obstacle to anyone, rather than their desire to draw nearer their creator.

The group implored security agencies at the federal and state levels and across all formations to intensify efforts to bring the killers to book, while also intensifying efforts to safeguard the lives of the citizens.