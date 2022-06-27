By Joy Mazoje

Regine Garnier is a Caribbean born singer from a small town called Guadalupe in South America, where they speak Partoir, Okril and French, she studied tourism in France International School of Tourism, she’s from a family of 13 and became orphaned at age 10.

The Caribbean singer had a tragedic childhood which she was a survivor of a ghastly motor accident which claimed the life of her mother and a family friend who held her at the front seat.

She’s the last child of 11 children and grew up with her older sister. Regine has been singing since she was a little child but officially started performing professionally in 2012 before moving to the United Kingdom to start life afresh and to take her singing to the next level.

When asked what inspires her and the title of her song, she said Love is her inspiration and the title of her song is “Without you”.

Regine affirmed that music was her love language cause it has always helped her pull through lives challenges from childhood and added that “Money can be bought but love cannot be bought, and with love you can do so many things, when it’s there it’s there and you cannot fake it, it’s all there and should be shown to people who needs it.”

The Caribbean sensation was asked why her choice of Afro music when there are lots of genre of music like the Jamaican dancehall, hip-hop and the rest she said “I like to dance and when i think Afro music it’s all about dancing and that’s what happiness is, making people feel love and happy with your music.”

“I have always loved Afro beat and have been doing it for quite a while and it’s a lot better coming over to do it”.

“I love Davido not because he’s a big star but because he’s a giver and Tiwa is a Queen as well as Yemi Alade cause she’s versatile when she’s on stage.”

Garnier was in a music band called Salt to Soul back in France where she lived with her elder sister.

Skales is her first Nigerian collaboration and attested that “I chose Skales because he’s a big name in the Nigerian music industry and i used to like his song shake body and could dance to it nonstop in the UK.” Skales is her first Nigerian collaboration which was arranged by her producer Ifex and DJ Bright Star.

However, Regine said this is her first time being in Nigeria and she’s loving it and would be having her music party on the 9th of July, 2022 so she can see how Nigerians do their thing.

Regine hopefully wishes to do more collaboration with other top Nigerian artist like Davido, Tiwa Savage etc.

Her songs has been streaming on all digital platforms like Spotify, Boomplay etc.