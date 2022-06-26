The interactive four-session course on Listening Intelligence for Leaders and Teams, (LIFT), facilitated by The Listening School enables participants to understand their listening preferences, to recognize the listening preferences of others, and also adapt to circumstances and people in real-time without any form of bias or prejudice.

Heirs Life Assurance partnered with The Listening School to design a program that enhances leadership capabilities, promotes real-time problem solving, and increases productivity through Listening Intelligence and to also ensure that each of her staff was equipped with the skills to succeed in their role and with their team.

The participants came from a wide variety of backgrounds with diverse professional experience, so providing training solution that is tailored to meet the needs of each individual, was a key priority.

According to The Listening School Chief Executive, Ebele Chukwujama, “our content is diverse, modern, hands-on and versatile, and also distinguishable. We want to continue to help individuals understand their listening preferences, recognize the listening preferences of others and adapt how they communicate accordingly, resulting in a more inclusive workplace and a culture where people feel comfortable and confident to do their best at work.

We also want to remain very conscious about adding value to corporate organizations, focusing on advocating Listening Intelligence as part of their Leadership Strategy.

Managing Director at Heirs Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Niyi Onifade stated how proud they are to be recognized for their sustained commitment to an inclusive Listening culture where all Heirs Life Assurance people can belong and thrive,”

He said “Our people are the core of who we are as a company, and our culture of Listening is vital to our long-term success. We are keeping ourselves honest and accountable by continuing to actively seek out, listen to, and incorporate the viewpoints of all stakeholders.”

The training on Listening Intelligence for Leaders and Teams, (LIFT) is a tool in building a successful communicative environment. A participant noted that in her previous jobs, because of misunderstandings and miscommunications, she often kept to herself. “I have been speaking to more people in my workplace, listening more and this is helping me grow in my role and allowing me to learn from more experienced and expert colleagues.

The Heirs Life Assurance team according to Mr Niyi Onifade is now exploring and building listening intelligence skills into their wider recruitment and development processes.